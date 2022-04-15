Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 27,857 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,857 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,733,000 after buying an additional 554,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 240.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 317,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 4,043.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 257,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 251,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 206,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,511. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

