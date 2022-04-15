Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 84,399 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,399 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Valvoline worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $77,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

VVV stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,686. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

