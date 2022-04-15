My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 516,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MYSZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 293,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.81. My Size has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYSZ. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of My Size by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of My Size in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of My Size in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of My Size by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of My Size by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

