MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s (MYTE) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MYTE stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

