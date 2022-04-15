NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.75

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.75 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 43.97 ($0.57). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56), with a volume of 192,794 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £19.92 million and a PE ratio of 143.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.
About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)
