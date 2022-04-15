NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.75

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.75 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 43.97 ($0.57). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56), with a volume of 192,794 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.92 million and a PE ratio of 143.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

