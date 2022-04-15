Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) to announce $1.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.85. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.80.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $223,655,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $147,850,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after buying an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,911,000 after buying an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $178.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,553. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.49. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.