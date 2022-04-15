National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.49. Approximately 506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 188,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get National Beverage alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.99.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 21.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 28.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 395.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 69,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.