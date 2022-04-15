National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.49. Approximately 506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 188,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 21.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 28.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 395.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 69,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
