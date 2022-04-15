Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 91,217 shares.The stock last traded at $13.60 and had previously closed at $13.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $783.63 million, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 2.15.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.47 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Navigator by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

