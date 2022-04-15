Neblio (NEBL) 1-Day Volume Tops $469,014.00

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and $469,014.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00052947 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00016702 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005380 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,119,551 coins and its circulating supply is 18,880,691 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

