Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Neonode has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.42.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Neonode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Neonode during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Neonode by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neonode by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

