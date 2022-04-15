Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:NEON opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Neonode has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.42.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.96%.
About Neonode (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
