Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NEPH opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Nephros has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nephros in the 4th quarter valued at $646,532,000. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

