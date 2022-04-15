Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the highest is $3.49. Netflix reported earnings per share of $3.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $12.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $16.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $409.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 962 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $341.13 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.79 and a 200-day moving average of $518.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

