Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $409.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $470.00 to $409.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $537.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $341.13 on Monday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.79 and its 200 day moving average is $518.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $1,397,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

