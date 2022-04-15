Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $3,957,821. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.