New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 673,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

