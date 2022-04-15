New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,977 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $38,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $10,774,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $7,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.67.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.