New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.60% of Anaplan worth $40,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $164,099,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,735 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $43,311,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Anaplan by 130.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $24,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,906 shares of company stock worth $6,927,842 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

