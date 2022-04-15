New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $37 Million Stock Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 141.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,061 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Formula One Group worth $36,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $68.66 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.33.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

