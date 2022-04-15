New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $39.03 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.41% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $39,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 5,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 518.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 90,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 76,085 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7,385.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 501.39 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $125.38. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

