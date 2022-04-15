New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $42.80 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of PACCAR worth $42,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.