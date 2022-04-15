New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,131 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Church & Dwight worth $43,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $102.65 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.47. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.