New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 722 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $45,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $364.82 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.69 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.56 and its 200 day moving average is $394.38.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

