New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $40,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.64.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.35. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $118.20 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

