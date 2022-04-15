New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,845 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,845 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.40% of Globe Life worth $37,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 1,165.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 58,789 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $652,111.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.11. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.50%.

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

