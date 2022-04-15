New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,727 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,727 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $47,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

EXPD stock opened at $96.69 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.95 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

