New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,518 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,518 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Tyson Foods worth $39,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

