New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,526 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,526 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Republic Services worth $45,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 325.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 60,449 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,338,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.52 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

