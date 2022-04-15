New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 40,577 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,577 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.14% of CONMED worth $47,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 6,987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 900.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CONMED by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock worth $4,543,840 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $144.13 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $117.62 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

CNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

