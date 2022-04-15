New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,682 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $38,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.91.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $290.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.