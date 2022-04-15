New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 59,995 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59,995 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Albemarle worth $41,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Albemarle stock opened at $210.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.00 and a 200-day moving average of $228.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $146.52 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 197.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

