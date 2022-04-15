Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 242,052 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 980.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.77. 5,579,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,189,647. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

