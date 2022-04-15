NFTb Price Tops $0.0818 on Top Exchanges (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and $221,899.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044925 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.43 or 0.07479324 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,522.24 or 1.00210301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00041577 BTC.

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

