Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,199 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after purchasing an additional 94,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

