Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 153,768 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,768 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $15.48 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

