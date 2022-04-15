Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

