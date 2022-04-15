Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,483 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of OneMain worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

OneMain stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.58%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

