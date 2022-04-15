Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after acquiring an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,176,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,920,000 after acquiring an additional 348,835 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

