Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,105 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of IDACORP worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

IDA opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.55.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About IDACORP (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.