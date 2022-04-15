Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.32 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,149 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,810,841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,918,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,366,000 after buying an additional 55,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,178,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,906,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $294.77 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

