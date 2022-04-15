Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.58 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of PACCAR worth $16,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.79.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

