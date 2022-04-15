Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $191.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

