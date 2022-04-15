Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,946 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

LUV opened at $46.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

