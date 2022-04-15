Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 222.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vistra worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Vistra by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Vistra by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,858,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -25.37%.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.