Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $13.54 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $898.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $597.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $643.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $726.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $558.77 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

