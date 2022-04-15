Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,891 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 35.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.87.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

