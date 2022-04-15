Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after buying an additional 757,298 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,903,000 after buying an additional 787,703 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,742,000 after buying an additional 714,981 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after buying an additional 1,990,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

NYSE:FTV opened at $58.18 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.