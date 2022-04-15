Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,470 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 754,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 425,845 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 290,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.76.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

