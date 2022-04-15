Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,930 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $116.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.93. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

