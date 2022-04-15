Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,100 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Blackstone by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,487 shares of company stock valued at $55,217,955 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.42.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.