Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,601 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Illumina by 55.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,602 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Illumina by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $336.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

